Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton: live streaming free for the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 1, 2020)

Tottenham Hotspur

Having lost in the last round of Chelsea, Tottenham lost the fifth position in the table, falling to sixth place. However, lagging behind Manchester United is not at all critical. Spurs are inferior to the Red Devils by just one point.

In addition, “Tottenham Hotspur” added in the championship, so the fans of the London team had hope for a positive end to the season. In the previous five matches in the Premier League, Tottenham earned ten points, beating Norwich (2: 1), Manchester City (2: 0) and Aston Villa (3: 2). In a draw, “Spurs” played with “Watford” (0: 0), and lost to “Chelsea” (1: 2).

At home, Tottenham Hotspur does not perform as well as the team would have liked. Although it takes fifth place in the number of points earned in its field. In five previous home games in the championship, Spurs were defeated by Norwich (2: 1), Brighton (2: 1) and Manchester City (2: 0), and lost to Liverpool (0: 1) and Chelsea (0: 2).

Both main strikers are injured at Tottenham Hotspur: Song Heung Min and Harry Kane. The company they in the infirmary are Moussa Sissoko and Ryan Sessenion. The participation of Juan Voith is in doubt.

Wolverhampton

Wolves are approaching the fight in a good mood. “Wolves” made their way to 1/8 of the Europa League, where they got to the Greek Olympiacos.

In the championship, Wolverhampton also won in the last round, defeating Norwich at home (3-0). This victory helped the Nun Sant team keep the eighth line, as well as reduce the gap from the Champions League zone to two points.

In the last five matches of the championship, Wolverhampton earned eight points, beating Southampton (3: 2) and Norwich (3: 0), and in a draw, playing against Manchester United (0: 0) and Leicester (0 : 0). Lost “Wolverhampton” only “Liverpool” (1: 2).

Also excellent are the away results of the “wolves” in matches with representatives of the top six. In them, “Wolves” earned five points. The Nuno Santo team defeated Manchester City (2-0), tied with Manchester United (0-0) and Arsenal (1-1), and lost only to Liverpool (0-1). With “Leicester” at a party “Wolves” also parted in peace (0: 0).

Injured from the “wolves” no. Questioned the participation in the match defender Honatan Castro Otto.

Statistics

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only two of their 11 previous Premier League home bouts.

In six of the last ten home matches of Spurs in the Premier League the bet “both will score” has played.

Wolverhampton won only two of eight past matches in the championship.

In seven of the ten previous guest meetings of the “wolves” in the Premier League, the “both will score” bet was played.

Wolves have beat Tottenham in only one of their last seven matches. In the first round of this championship “spurs” defeated the “wolves” (2: 1).

In all four past matches between these clubs the bet “both will score” was played.

Forecast

Unlike Wolverhampton, Tottenham rested for a week. Although Nuno Santo in the return match of the Europa League with “Espanyol” did not put out the full composition, giving rest, for example, to the main scorer Roberto Jimenez. Spurs have other problems. Both of the main forward teams are in the infirmary. Given this situation, betting anyone on the win is a bit risky. The “both will score” bet looks more attractive, having played in most Wolverhampton away matches and most of Tottenham’s home fights. We are talking about the statistics of these clubs in the Premier League.

Our prediction – both will score for 1.95 in 1x BC