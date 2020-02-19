“Tottenham” — “Leipzig”: online video goals of the match of the Champions League

Wednesday, 19 February, London will host the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League finalists of the last tournament English “Tottenham” and the second team of the championship of Germany with “Leipzig”, which has been entrusted to judge the servants of Themis from Turkey headed by the famous referee with the fourth official’s Board shows (start at 22:00).

Note that the way of rivals in the competition will intersect only the second time. Back in 1974 “Tottenham” and “Leipzig” (then “the locomotive”), representing the GDR, faced each other in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup. Then the British were confident of victory (2:0 in London and 2:1 — in Leipzig), but in the final two games lost to the Dutch “Feyenoord” — 2:4.

In the current championship of England wards Jose Mourinho, who led the spurs in November of last year, is in fifth place. In the last match of Chelsea in stoppage time snatched victory on the field of “Aston Villa” — 3:2.

As for guys 32-year-old Julian Nagelmann, then this season they really expect to triumph in the Bundesliga. After the defeat at SV Werder Bremen (3:0) “Leipzig” just one point adrift of leaders Bayern.

According to bookmakers, the favourites in the upcoming match with “Tottenham stadium” — the team Jose Mourinho, recently petrissage bald. The odds on Tottenham take a factor of 2.33, for a draw — 3,50, winning the “Leipzig” — 3,10.

Video goals in the match online look at the website of “FACTS” in this news.

.

Photo Twitter of FC “Tottenham”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter