Towel Bryant with the last game sold for a round sum (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Полотенце Брайанта с последнего матча продали за круглую сумму (фото)

Towel crashed in late January during a helicopter crash Kobe Bryant, with whom the legendary basketball player was in his last career match against the Utah jazz in 2016, sold at auction for a large sum.

As reported by theScore, one of the fans, “lake”, dream to open a Museum team in southern California, posted a 33 thousand dollars for a thing that was on the shoulders of Kobe during the farewell speech in front of the completed home arena “Staples Center”.

Recall that in the match against Utah Brian scored 60 points and brought his team victory — 101:96. While at that time 37-year-old Kobe became the oldest basketball player scored 50 or more points in the NBA match.

.

Photo Getty Images

Maria Batterbury

