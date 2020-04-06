Toyota GT86 began to produce paper

Toyota has released a paper copy of your model GT86, which, in the opinion of the company, will help everyone to pass the time with the use of the house and to fight the boredom. Available in a choice of six variants of the sports car, reports Motor.

All you need to do is print of the templates company details on a sheet of paper. Of paper sets, you can collect a Shelby Toyota 2000GT, Esso Ultron Tiger Supra Toyota, unusual Shelby Toyota 2000GT, Toyota Celica IMSA GTU, Ove Andersson”s Toyota Celica 1600GT and the Toyota Castrol Celica GT-Four. The construction of each model will take about an hour. Ready models, the developers propose to demonstrate in the social networks and to share experiences from the work done.

But regarding the release of the successor of the GT86 sports car in the company of yet no details are disclosed. In late March, the Network leaked “road map” of the company under which a new model will appear in the summer of 2021.

In addition, from the published slide it became known about the release date of other new products. Among them are restyled Tundra pickup truck at the end of 2021 and the release in the fall of 2020, only two hybrid cars — models Sienna one of the new crossover.