Training with love: Jack cat with his wife and showed me how to exercise at home (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ukrainian choreographer Jack the cat and his wife Natalia Tatarintseva, showed how to exercise at home during the quarantine. . But classes Eugene and Natalia not only help to keep yourself in shape, but also bring you closer together.

And if you think about the statistics of divorce during the quarantine in other countries, the convergence is extremely important.

“Do everything with love” — like a cat.

Fans of videos and exercises very much.
“My God, how this video love”, “You big umnichki! Very cool! Keep it up,” “What class”, — admired commentators.

And if you need more ideas to occupy themselves during the quarantine, then view video Sergey Prytula. There are a lot of ideas, but implementing them you can do it even better than Pritula.

Maria Batterbury

