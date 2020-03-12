Transplanted the girl to the hands of the donor, the men changed the color and form three years after surgery…

In 2017, a resident of the Indian city Pune is Shreya of Sidangoli, which at that time was 19 years old, became the first in the country and throughout Asia patient, which was transplanted both hands. His limbs she lost in September 2016 after the accident.

She transplanted the hands of 20-year-old student named Kevin who died in a motorcycle accident. The operation, which involved 20 surgeons and anaesthetists 16, lasted more than 13 hours.

After surgery followed by a long period of rehabilitation. Shreya studied to re-use my hands. A few months ago the girl’s mother noticed that male the daughter of the house is dramatically changed — they changed color and much lightened, like adapting the color of the skin of new Housewives. In addition, they changed shape, became more feminine and graceful steel wrist already, fingers thinner.

The doctor Subramaniya Iyer says that the doctors did not expect such a change. “This is our first case of transplantation of male hands of the woman. We can only assume that the changes called female hormones, but to assess the true cause of this difficult,” — he said to journalists of the newspaper the Indian Express. Suggested that in the girl body produces less melanin — the pigment responsible for skin color.

Now the 21-year-old Shreya leads a normal life, though my fingers still don’t always fully listen. However, it is already able to write, and was able to successfully pass written exams in College.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter