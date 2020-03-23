Travis Scott and Young Thug released a video for the song Out West

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Трэвис Скотт и Young Thug выпустили клип на песню Out West

Released video for a collaborative song Travis Scott and Young Thug Out West. The track entered the collection of the Jackboys, which was released in December 2019.

Directors video was made by himself, Travis Scott (under the alias Cactus Jack) and Tyler White Trash, who directed a documentary about the rapper Look Mom I Can Fly.

The video was shot Quincy Jones and Savage 21.

As previously reported, Melanie C no hands appeared in the video for the song Who I Am.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
