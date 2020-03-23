Travis Scott and Young Thug released a video for the song Out West

Released video for a collaborative song Travis Scott and Young Thug Out West. The track entered the collection of the Jackboys, which was released in December 2019.

Directors video was made by himself, Travis Scott (under the alias Cactus Jack) and Tyler White Trash, who directed a documentary about the rapper Look Mom I Can Fly.

The video was shot Quincy Jones and Savage 21.

