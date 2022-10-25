Treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder With Magic Mushrooms

Spread the love

David James, Scientific Director of Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. holds a strain of psilocybin mushroom in the company's lab in Windsor, Nova Scotia.

About an hour from Halifax, behind Windsor Hospital, workers at a small facility grow their own magic mushrooms and synthesize psilocybin.

The operators, Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. are also conducting the province's first clinical trial using the psychoactive substance psilocybin. The researchers hope this will demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of psilocybin for treating post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are very excited to see the data that will come out of this and the effects it will have on post-traumatic stress disorder. I really think it could give people the big reset they need to move forward in life. ” — David James, Scientific Director Halucenex Life Sciences Inc.

According to David James, Scientific Director Halucenex Life Sciences Inc., 1500 people from all over the world applied to participate in this study. Only 20 people were chosen for the study and the company plans to share its results with Health Canada.

We hope that the data we receive from this crucial clinical trial will be effective enough to show all of Canada that the product works, that it is safe, and hopefully move the industry forward to help more people. , explains David James.

Recent studies have highlighted the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, for treating post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and addiction.

David James says he hopes research proves psilocybin's safety for therapeutic purposes.

People with post-traumatic stress disorder often show increased reactivity in the amygdala, a part of the brain linked to memory and emotions. This activity can make it more difficult to process traumatic memories.

Some research has shown that psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms, can reduce amygdala activity when people respond to threats. This means that patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder could reduce their anxiety and inappropriate responses by taking it.

Other health professionals say that more research is necessary.

Two vials of synthesized psilocybin.

< p class="e-p">Health Canada notes that research is ongoing, but there are no approved psilocybin therapeutic products, and also warns of the risks.

For those predisposed or with existing psychiatric disorders, there may be a high risk of side effects. This association is still being evaluated, can we read on its website.

The trial, which began at the beginning of the month and is due to end in March 2023 , involves administering a synthesized version of psilocybin to 20 patients. The group is made up of doctors, therapists, veterans and first aiders, all with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The trial allows participants to gain psilocybin, which is considered an illegal substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, in a safe and supervised setting.

With information from Felishia Chandler, CBC News.