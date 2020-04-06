Treatment Protocol patients COVID-19 will be expanded with new drugs, – Stepanov

New medications next week will join the Unified state Protocol for the treatment of patients COVID-19. This was stated by the Minister of health, Maxim Stepanov, reports “Ukrainian truth”.

“Our group, I believe, the best doctors in the country who are working on this Protocol continue to consider various options, watching almost 24 hours a day, what’s going on in the world. I think this week they will still add the appropriate medicines in treatment regimens,” said Stepanov.

He drew attention to the fact of the absence to date in the world of the drug, in the testimony which would indicate the treatment of coronavirus. Ukrainian doctors will save the lives of citizens with drugs that have shown its effectiveness in other countries.

We will remind, on April 2 in Ukraine have approved a unified state the treatment Protocol for patients COVID-19.