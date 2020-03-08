Tried to steal gifts for women: in Russia, men in dresses and heels beat the guards…

In Russia, where the administration of shopping malls like to have “epic battle” with the sale of products, on the eve of women’s day was an unusual incident.

So, in Sochi, unknown men dressed in dresses and high heel shoes, staged a brawl with the guards of the centre.

Video of the incident cites the community of the city in one of the banned in Ukraine social networks.

The footage shows that three men, one of whom is dressed like a woman, fight with the guards and even prevail against them.

However, after some time, arrive a few security guards supermarket, providing his side a numerical advantage. Also to the place of fight there arrived militiamen who have detained participants of the fight.

According to the authors of the public, the incident occurred in one of the shopping cents Sochi day 7 Mar. Eyewitnesses claim that it all started because of conflict between guards and plainclothes men who allegedly tried to Rob one of the stores. They tried to “reach out” to the consciousness of the guards, arguing that the holiday on the nose, and money for gifts is not.

However, it was not about the lack of funds, but rather their overabundance.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter