The US President Donald trump, whose re-election is seeking the Russian President Vladimir Putin, he wants the relations between Ukraine and Russia is normal. He said this Sunday, February 23, responding to a reporter’s question.

“If Ukraine and Russia were able to agree and get along with each other, it would be very good. I wish they made peace with each other, it would be very good for the whole world”, — said trump.

“If Ukraine and Russia can work out some agreement where they get along, to me that d be very good” — brilliant insights on international relations from Trump pic.twitter.com/lgrsUK1h10 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2020

As reported by “FACTS”, the Russian army continues to build up its forces on the border with Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian intelligence, for 2022-2023 years Russia could launch an attack without mobilization. According to the information of the General staff, in the occupied territories of the Donbas, the Crimea and along the border with Ukraine is about 82 thousand Russian soldiers.

