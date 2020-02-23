Trump admitted that he wants reconciliation with Russia (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Трамп признался, что хочет примирения Украины с Россией (видео)

The US President Donald trump, whose re-election is seeking the Russian President Vladimir Putin, he wants the relations between Ukraine and Russia is normal. He said this Sunday, February 23, responding to a reporter’s question.

“If Ukraine and Russia were able to agree and get along with each other, it would be very good. I wish they made peace with each other, it would be very good for the whole world”, — said trump.

As reported by “FACTS”, the Russian army continues to build up its forces on the border with Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian intelligence, for 2022-2023 years Russia could launch an attack without mobilization. According to the information of the General staff, in the occupied territories of the Donbas, the Crimea and along the border with Ukraine is about 82 thousand Russian soldiers.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article