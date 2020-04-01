Trump believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “insulted the Queen” and acting like selfish

President Donald trump has refused to pay the security costs moved to Los Angeles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because of their “selfish behavior”. This was stated by British politician Nigel Farage, who was the leader of the party Brexit. According to Faraj, trump was furious due to the fact that Harry and Megan “insulted the Queen”, leaving Britain, when the country was declared an emergency and when Harry’s father Prince Charles became ill with the coronavirus.

“He said that the Americans will not pay their bills. And we also do not have”, — the politician said on the radio LBC.

“When the border between Canada and the United States was closed, a private plane left Vancouver island and flew to Los Angeles. Guess who was in that private jet? Yes, Harry and Megan. They decided that they would not live on the West coast of Canada. And never going, isn’t it? They went to Hollywood, and she got a contract with Disney,” said Nigel, keeping in mind that Megan Markle voiced a role in disney’s documentary film about elephants.

Meanwhile, Megan and Harry, lost on March 31 the status of senior members of the Royal family, according to reports in the Western press has employed security guards who previously worked for angelina Jolie and brad pitt. Private security can cost them five million dollars a year. Part of the costs can take on Prince Charles.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter