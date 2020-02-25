Trump called the rumors about the Russian intervention fraud intelligence and Democrats

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Трамп назвал слухи о российском вмешательстве аферой разведки и демократов

The President of the United States Donald trump in his Twitter said that its support of Russia in the elections is a Scam intelligence and the Democratic party.

According to the President, U.S. intelligence exaggerates Russia’s desire to assist him.

“Intelligence allegedly told crazy Bernie (Sanders) that Russia is counting on him, not me. It’s all a big Scam between intelligence and democracy”, — said the American leader.

Trump noted that exploration and supporters of the Democrats want release Sanders from the campaign, as well as hate the President of the United States.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article