Trump called the rumors about the Russian intervention fraud intelligence and Democrats

The President of the United States Donald trump in his Twitter said that its support of Russia in the elections is a Scam intelligence and the Democratic party.

According to the President, U.S. intelligence exaggerates Russia’s desire to assist him.

“Intelligence allegedly told crazy Bernie (Sanders) that Russia is counting on him, not me. It’s all a big Scam between intelligence and democracy”, — said the American leader.

Trump noted that exploration and supporters of the Democrats want release Sanders from the campaign, as well as hate the President of the United States.