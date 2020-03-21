Trump canceled the June G7 summit in the United States due to coronavirus

In the midst of a pandemic due to coronavirus President of the United States Donald trump decided to hold the annual G7 summit in June with videconference.

Due to the spread of the virus trump will not invite other leaders, as originally planned.

The American leader was planning to take the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on his private Golf resort in Miami.

This decision was criticized, so trump decided to bring the summit to his summer residence camp David.

Now leaders will gather via video link that “each country could focus all its resources to respond to medical and economic challenges Covid-19,” said White house spokesman Judd Deere.