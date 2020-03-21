Trump canceled the June G7 summit in the United States due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Трамп отменил июньский саммит G7 в США из-за коронавируса

In the midst of a pandemic due to coronavirus President of the United States Donald trump decided to hold the annual G7 summit in June with videconference.

Due to the spread of the virus trump will not invite other leaders, as originally planned.

The American leader was planning to take the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on his private Golf resort in Miami.

This decision was criticized, so trump decided to bring the summit to his summer residence camp David.

Now leaders will gather via video link that “each country could focus all its resources to respond to medical and economic challenges Covid-19,” said White house spokesman Judd Deere.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
