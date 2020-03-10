Trump decided not to take part in Russian “pobedobesie”

The US President Donald trump will not be able to come to Russia on may 9 to participate in the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, told “Kommersant” two sources in the Russian state institutions.

As it became known “Kommersant”, Washington had informed Moscow that the President of the United States Donald trump will not be able to come to Russia on may 9 to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in world war II. Information about this “Kommersant” have confirmed two sources in the Russian state institutions. According to them, the us however assured that will be presented at a high level and has sent a list of several high-ranking officials, which it considers as a possible delegation of the United States.

In an interview for the TASS project, “20 questions to Vladimir Putin” to the question, how important his arrival, all foreign leaders to Moscow on may 9, the Russian President said: “no matter. This is our holiday.”

Later, the information that Mr. trump will not come, was confirmed by press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov “Indeed, through diplomatic channels, we received information that the President does not come,“— he told reporters. In the Kremlin do not yet know at what level will be presented to US on the anniversary of the Victory.