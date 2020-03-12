Trump denied entry to USA from Europe for 30 days

The President of the United States of America Donald trump announced a ban on entry from Europe to the United States for a period of 30 days. Video of trump’s appeal to the nation, published by YouTube channel “Voice of America”.

Trump believes that the need to suspend air service to Europe for 30 days, except for the UK.

“We will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will take effect Friday at midnight. These limits will be adjusted in accordance with the conditions on the ground,” he said.

In the black list of the USA were the countries of the Schengen zone: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

“Restrictions do not apply to persons permanently residing in the U.S., immediate relatives of U.S. citizens and other individuals are additionally named in the decree,” – said Minister of internal security in Chad Wolfe.

Also, these people will have to go through certain airport and pass a medical check.