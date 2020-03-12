Trump had contact with an infected human coronavirus

The US President Donald trump was in contact with Brazilian officials by Fabio Weingarten, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus COVID-19, who became ill March 12, 8 thousand people worldwide.

It is reported by the newspaper Folha.

Fatal disease diagnosed Weingarten on arrival from the United States. It is noted that during his visit there he had contact with President trump. Brazilian officials accompanied the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaro during his visit to the United States.

The network has published a photo of the politicians. Fabio in the picture is to the right (with glasses).

Note that according to the latest data in the United States was not less than 1237 cases of infection coronavirus infection, and the death toll has reached 37 people.