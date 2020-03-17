Trump has already given the prediction of the coronavirus

An outbreak of coronavirus in the United States can end in July and August, but may continue longer.

This was stated by the President of the United States Donald trump at a press briefing on Monday, reports The Hill.

The trump referred to the words of officials in the health sector, which previously held consultations. “They (officials – ed.) believe that it may be August, maybe July, maybe longer,” – said the head of the White house.

Trump also said that it does not consider the introduction of a national quarantine in the country. However, currently the situation in some areas with unfavorable conditions due to the coronavirus.

Within the next 15 days, Americans are advised to avoid gatherings in public places involving more than 10 people to avoid travel, not to visit bars, restaurants and food courts. Instead, they suggest to work or study at home.

Trump has urged Americans to abide by these rules to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

According to him, if all people will bring these changes to life and rallied the virus is defeated.