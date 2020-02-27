Trump has decided to refute all the myths about the coronavirus

The US President Donald trump will hold a press conference on the topic of coronavirus. He decided to refute false rumors about the virus, which according to us media. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

Trump said that the media deliberately exaggerate the news for the sake of high ratings.

“Low ratings, fake news, MSDNC and CNN are doing everything possible to coronavirus looked as bad as possible, including panic markets if possible. Similarly, incompetent fellow Democrats do nothing, all talk, no action. USA in excellent shape!”, said trump.