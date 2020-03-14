Trump has declared a state of emergency in the United States
Friday, March 13, the President of the United States Donald trump because of the pandemic coronavirus imposed a state of emergency in the country. About it reports “RBC-Ukraine”.
The us President said he would send up to $ 50 billion for States, localities to combat coronavirus.
According to the agreement, trump will receive a special Federal powers that are available during disasters. In particular, in the United States will be allocated significantly more resources to combat the spread of coronavirus.