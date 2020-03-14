Trump has declared a state of emergency in the United States

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Трамп ввел чрезвычайное положение в США

Friday, March 13, the President of the United States Donald trump because of the pandemic coronavirus imposed a state of emergency in the country. About it reports “RBC-Ukraine”.

The us President said he would send up to $ 50 billion for States, localities to combat coronavirus.

According to the agreement, trump will receive a special Federal powers that are available during disasters. In particular, in the United States will be allocated significantly more resources to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article