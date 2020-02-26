Trump has extended sanctions against Russia over aggression in Ukraine

The President of the United States Donald trump extended for a further 12 months sanctions against Russia imposed in 2014 because of its aggression in Ukraine

This is stated in the document issued by the White house on February 25, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

“The actions and policies referred to in these ordinances continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, a state of emergency in the country, announced on 6 March 2014, and actions taken on this day, March 16, 2014, 20 March 2014, 19 December 2014 and 20 September 2018 to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect after March 6, 2020. So… I extended for a year the national emergency declared in decree 13660”, – the document says.

First restrictive measures against Russia introduced President Barack Obama in 2014, they entered into force on 6 March of the same year. Gradually, sanctions were supplemented. Every year a decision is made to extend their validity for another 12 months.