Trump has extended the anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with aggression of Russia against Ukraine

The President of the United States Donald trump extended for a year the decrees providing for the number of sanctions imposed earlier against Russia in connection with situation in Ukraine.

This is stated in the document published on the White house website.

“The actions and policies referred to in these ordinances continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, a state of emergency in the country, announced on 6 March 2014, and actions taken on this day, March 16, 2014, 20 March 2014, 19 December 2014 and 20 September 2018 to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect after March 6, 2020. Therefore, ( … ), I extended for a year the national emergency declared in decree 13 660“, — reported in the decree.

Thus, the economic restrictions that were imposed by the US against Russia on 6 March 2014 and reinforced 16 Mar, 20 Mar, 19 December 2014 and 20 September 2018, will continue to operate after March 6, 2020.

Since the introduction of the sanctions, they were renewed every year for 12 months.

if approved the proposal of the Democrats in the Senate to punish him for his attempt to interfere in American elections in 2020. So, the senators are confident that in addition to the sanctions against Russia and its economy it is time to introduce and personalized responsibility.

