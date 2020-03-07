Trump has replaced the head of the White house

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Трамп сменил главу аппарата Белого дома

The US President Donald trump said that the new head of the White house will be Congressman mark meadows. This is stated in the message on the official page of trump on Twitter.

The us leader said that he has a very good relationship with the meadows.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman mark meadows will be the head of the White house. I’ve known and worked with mark, and have a very good relationship,” wrote trump.

He also thanked the acting chief Mick Mulvaney because he is “so well served the administration.” It will be a special U.S. envoy for Northern Ireland.

The meadows became the fourth chief of staff of the President of trump since his inauguration in January 2017.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
