Trump is pissed about returning to the U.S., the Americans with coronavirus

The President of the United States Donald trump is mad at his advisers because of the decision to allow 14 the Americans with coronavirus to return to the United States from Japan. It is reported “European true” with reference to the Washington Post.

Trump announced last Saturday that Americans who spent weeks in quarantine on Board the cruise liner Diamond Princess, where the virus has spread to hundreds of passengers will be taken home on two chartered planes. However, patients found symptoms or actually a virus, had to leave in Japan.

Trump was informed of the decision and agreed that healthy passengers should not be in the plane with the sick, said three senior administration official. But the state Department and a top official of the Ministry of health ultimately decided to return to the 14 Americans who have found the virus, and place them in isolation, without informing the President.

Change of plan occurred late on Sunday, when the 328 Americans sat in the bus on the runway of Tokyo Haneda airport, and the test results showed that 14 passengers were infected but not yet show symptoms.

Trump learned of the decision after the fact and was angry that it had not been consulted, complaining that this decision could damage his administration.

Since then, trump has spent several calls with senior officials of the White house, during which pointed to the need to inform the President. He also stated that he did not agree with the decision.

One senior White house official said the failure to inform about trump’s decision was “a big operational mistake.”

Before the passengers of the cruise liner returned home to the United States was only 15 confirmed cases. At the time of adoption of this decision, the number of registered cases of coronavirus in the country has increased almost twice. On Friday, the Centre for control and prevention of diseases reported that currently 28 people in the US, brought home from the cruise ship Diamond Princess gave a positive result for the virus.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, luxury cruise ship Diamond Princess (“the diamond Princess”) became a prison for thousands of people and actually turned into a branch of hell. The reason for this was a coronavirus COVID-19 — it is the threat of the spread of a deadly infection forced the Japanese government to declare to the ship quarantine. On Board are 25 Ukrainians, two of whom were sick.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter