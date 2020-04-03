Trump once again took the test on CoViD-19: the results

Preparing for the introduction of quarantine in the US, President Donald trump decided to re-do the test in the presence of the coronavirus.

About it reports CNN with reference to the statement of the attending physician trump Sean Conley.

The personal physician of the President noted that thanks to the new rapid test result were able to determine in 15 minutes.

“He’s healthy, the symptoms [of disease caused by coronavirus] no“, — quotes Agency the words of Conley.

Later negative test results and confirmed by trump, which showed them at a press conference in the White house.

In addition, using this opportunity, he noted that investigations of Democrats in the situation around COVID-19, inappropriate, besides, they only increase the rating of approval among the population.

“I want to remind everyone, especially members of Congress. Now is not the time for politics, for endless investigations. We again step on the same rake. They have brought harm to our country in recent years”,— said trump.

Instead, in his view, is “to focus on the people in our country and the inhabitants of the Earth, which we can help.”

