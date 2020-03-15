Trump passed the test for the coronavirus became known to the result

The President of the United States Donald trump passed the test for COVID-19 and it was negative. About it to journalists was declared by the personal physician of the trump Sean Conley.

“This afternoon I received confirmation that the test is negative”, — quotes the medic CNN.

Cause for concern throughout the world contacts trump with the President of Brazil Jairam Bolsonaro and his press Secretary, who subsequently discovered coronavirus. The results of the first test for the coronavirus Bolsonaro tested positive, but later the President himself denied this information.

Recall, Donald trump, on March 14 introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus.

. The corresponding decision he made after his wife confirmed infection with coronavirus.

Photo CNN

