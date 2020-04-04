Trump retaliated intelligence officer, who spoke about the scandalous conversation with Zelensky

The President of the United States Donald trump fired the inspector General of the Intelligence community of the United States Michael Atkinson, who was considered the complaint of the whistleblower after the trump conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which subsequently led to the beginning of the impeachment process. The head of the White house said in a letter to Congress, which cites CNN.

“For me as a President who has the authority to appoint and dismiss, it is important to have complete confidence in those who serve in positions of inspectors General”, — said trump.

President of the United States said that in relation to Atkinson he has no such confidence. Michael Atkinson will be released from duty after 30 days, he said the relevant committees on intelligence of the Senate and house of representatives. While trump did not specify exactly who will replace fired him on the post.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, informed the head of the White house dismissed the representative of the national security Council Alexander Vindman, US Ambassador to the EU Sandland Gordon and other officials who testified in the House of representatives on the impeachment hearings of trump.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter