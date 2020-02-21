Trump ridiculed “Parasites” and brad pitt, which received the “Oscar” (photo)

The President of the United States Donald Trump didn’t like the results of the ceremony of delivery of film awards “Oscar”, which took place on the night of 10 February. According to the American leader should not have to render honor to be called the best film of the year, the South Korean film “Parasites”.

As CNN reports, at a rally in Colorado trump said: “How bad was the Academy awards this year, did you see? And the winner is … a film from South Korea… What the hell was that all about? We have enough trade problems with South Korea, and they give them the best film of the year?”, — trump said from the podium.

“Parasites,” as you know, was the first ever picture not in the English language, who won in this prestigious category. In total, the film won four Oscars — as “the best film, best Director, best screenplay and best foreign language film of the year.”

The President also said that he did not know whether the film “Parasites” are really good. This company is a distributor of “Parasites” NEON said on Twitter quick: “Obviously, he can’t read.”

Trump also urged to return rental such old American films as “gone with the wind” or “sunset Boulevard”. This immediately had a negative reaction on social media, because “Gone with the wind” and previously, many were accused of racism. Professor of National University Busan Robert Kelly said on Twitter: “the Most revealing part is that trump has been asked to return “Gone with the wind”. Patriarchy, slavery, the arrogance of the Old South… Phew! Trump really supports the worst instincts of his voters.”

In his speech the US President also made an attack on the American actor brad pitt, won the prize for best male actor in a supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. In accepting the award, pitt, in his speech mentioned former adviser to trump national security John Bolton, who was not heard in the Senate in case of impeachment of the President. “I was told that I should only have 45 seconds to read it. It’s 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” joked brad.

“I’ve never been that big a fan of it,” said trump, adding that pitt was trying to pose as a nerd in his speech.

Brad pitt at the Oscars

