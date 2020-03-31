Trump said about a possible tightening of quarantine measures in the United States

The US President Donald trump said about a possible tightening of Federal regulations of social distancing.

Trump noted that restrictions on travel to China and Europe remain in force.

The US President has addressed to Americans with the request to adhere to quarantine measures to defeat the coronavirus.

“Each of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family and business play a role in stopping the virus,” said trump.

At the same time, a leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases Anthony Fauci said that a new outbreak of coronavirus expect in the fall.

Source: Voice Of America