Trump sent to Putin to visit your adviser

The national security Advisor of the US President Robert O’brien will go to Moscow for participation in celebrations on the occasion of the victory Day in world war II.

According to Reuters, this was stated by U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday.

Russia has invited U.S. President Donald trump to take part in the parade on the occasion of may 9, but he refused. American officials said that he wanted to go, but faced with pressure from his advisors not to do so.

According to the American diplomat, O’brien will lead the U.S. delegation at the event.

“This high-level delegation underscores the United States commitment to honoring the shared sacrifice of the allies and the peoples of the United States and the Soviet Union, which did so much to make the world a safer place for everyone,” he said

The spread of the novel coronavirus raised the question of whether there will be a parade on may 9. The Kremlin said that the preparation is in normal mode.