Trump signed a law obliging companies to fulfill orders for the defense

The US President Donald trump said in his Twitter about the signing of the decree on the application of the law “On defense production”, which will be introduced enhanced control of the authorities over the civilian economy.

He also said that he was going to run this law if it appears necessary.

The trump hopes he won’t need.

The law “On defense production” adopted in 1950 after the outbreak of the Korean war, joined the United States.

According to the document, the President has the right to demand from private companies sign contracts or fulfill orders deemed necessary for national defense.

According to official data, in the States registered more than 8 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, of which 127 people died. The virus was identified in 50 U.S. States and the district of Columbia.