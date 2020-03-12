Trump suspends for a month the admission of passengers from Europe

The spread of coronavirus in the world was the reason that the United States on Friday, 13 March, 30 days ban the entry of foreigners coming from European countries, an exception will be made only for the UK.

This was announced by the President of the United States Donald trump, speaking on Wednesday night with a televised address to the nation in connection with the distribution in the country and worldwide of the new coronavirus, reports Bloomberg.

“To prevent our country the new cases, we have 30 days suspend all travel from Europe to the United States. The new rules take effect on Friday at midnight. Exceptions are made for Americans who are verified. Restrictions also will not apply to the United Kingdom,” said trump.

In addition, the President of the United States noted that the American administration will consider the possibility of earlier-than-planned abolition of restrictions on entry of persons from China and South Korea.

“We are watching the situation in China and South Korea, as the situation there improves, we will conduct a reassessment of restrictions [against them] right now”, he said.

Trump explained the increase in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States that the European Union did not take the necessary measures to limit travel.

According to him, at the beginning of the outbreak, the White house has established a large-scale restrictions on the entry of China and introduced the first for 50 years, the quarantine at the Federal level. Was also declared an emergency in the health sector and set to the highest level of warning against travel to other countries, where spread of this terrible infection.

“After the adoption of these early and very serious measures in the United States were significantly less infected than there are now in Europe,” — said trump.

The European Union, according to trump, did not take such precautions and do not restrict the entry of China and other places of distribution. As a result of coming from Europe the United States has established a large number of new centers, says the head of the White house.

Trump also said that the outbreak in the territory of the United States, disease caused by a coronavirus, is not a financial crisis, but the us government will take the necessary economic measures.

“This is not a financial crisis. This is just a short period of time, which we will overcome together as a nation and as a world. However, in order to provide additional support to American workers, families and enterprises, tonight I am announcing additional [economic] measures”, — said the American leader.

He, in particular, has ordered the provision of low-interest loans to victims of the outbreak companies in the United States.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter