Trump wants to Easter to cancel the basic restrictions imposed in the United States due to coronavirus (photo)

According to the evening of March 24 in the world, discovered 415 thousand 114 cases COVID-19. During the last day recorded 26 thousand 332 new cases. During the pandemic coronavirus died 18 559 thousand infected. The mortality rate rose again, and now reaches 15%. Reported 288 261 thousand active case. Of these, 12 991 the patient is in severe or critical condition. Recovered or were discharged from hospitals in relation to improving 108 thousand 294 people. The coronavirus identified in 196 countries of the world.

Amid such statistics were two important statements. The world health organization (who) believes that the coronavirus spreads faster in the planet. Experts who estimated that the first 100 thousand cases of infection were detected in the first 67 days of the epidemic. The following 100 thousand was added for 11 days. Another 100 thousand infected people revealed in just four days!

UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, addressed a letter to the countries “the Big twenty” (G20). “I call for the lifting of sanctions, imposed on countries to ensure that they have access to food, basic health goods and medical assistance. We must create the conditions to mobilize the resources necessary to ensure that developing countries have an equal opportunity to respond to this crisis. Everything that does not meet this obligation will lead to a pandemic of apocalyptic proportions that will affect all of us. Time for solidarity, not isolation”, — wrote Guterres.

“FACTS” have prepared already traditional overview of the major events in the world associated with the pandemic COVID-19.

USA

In the United States revealed 51 737 thousand infected. Most of them are in new York, California, Washington state. At the end of 24 March, the United States ranked first in the number of new cases in the country, 8 003. Died a total of 667 patients, including the first juvenile.

However, President Donald trump for a second day in his speeches suggests that he is not going to”close US”. “Our country is not for satdanov!” — he stressed. A day earlier, trump said that “treatment should not be heavier than the problem itself”. He believes that the introduction of strict quarantine at the Federal level would be very negative for the us economy. So it is not going to stop the company and wants to soon open outer boundary. Tuesday, March 24, trump again defended his plan. “If we let doctors, they will close the whole world! They say that you need to establish a universal quarantine. I ask, how? Two months?! We can’t afford it!” — said the President of the United States.

On the same day trump gave an interview to his favorite Fox News channel. In an interview with journalist bill Hemmera he said: “I would like to have it all finished by Easter (April 12 — Ed.). Easter is a special day. Don’t see why we should introduce such measures! Every year we lose thousands and thousands of people die from the flu. But we’re not doing the shutdown. We don’t lock them in their homes. Our people want to return to normal operation. There are doctors ‘ recommendations. And all are willing to follow them — frequently wash hands with soap and water, use disinfectants. This is enough”.

The trump plan, pandemic is pretty simple. To prohibit temporarily any meeting involving more than 10 people, close to religious institutions, as service to spend online. Not to eat in restaurants and bars, but to allow these institutions to deliver to homes and offices.

“I say, look, we lose hundreds of people who will die from this virus. And I say that we will lose more people if the country will plunge into recession and depression. We are faced with thousands of suicides. Will start happening all the possible bad things. Start time of instability. You can’t just come and say: “Let’s close the United States of America!” said trump.

On the morning of March 24, the American edition of Politico published a series of articles on the pandemic. One of the materials is called: “trump the President that we need today”. The authors agree with the President that America needs as quickly as possible to return to a normal life. Reminiscent of the great depression early last century when the country was flooded by unemployment, crime wave, when people had finished with life because I was not able to feed their children. Politico in unison with trump asks the main question — how long will the shutdown conditions of the European economy? Why the United States should blindly follow the example of the European Union and the UK?

SPAIN

Spain ranks fourth in the world in the number of infected people. The coronavirus was diagnosed in 39 thousand 676 people in the country. Per day added 4 540 new cases. Died 2 800 already infected with the coronavirus. The number of fatalities 24 March increased by 489.

“FACTS” have already published a scary video and photos taken in the hospitals of Madrid, where patients lie on the floor in the corridors. Tuesday, March 24, it became known that the authorities of the Spanish capital were forced to turn to the morgue, the city’s largest indoor ice — skating rink Palacio De Hielo.

The bodies of the dead from COVID-19 dumped right up here now. They lie on ice.

In the cities, where is found the largest number of infected in the streets there were special teams of disinfectors.

They handle sidewalks, buildings, come into houses.

ITALY

Italy retains first place in the world in number of deaths from COVID-19. For the last day died another 743 patients with COVID-19. The total number of fatalities reached 6 820. Only in Italy identified 69 176 thousand infected. 24 Mar added 5 429 new cases.

The Italian government was forced to accept help from Russia. Vladimir Putin ordered to be sent to Italy 14 military transport aircraft Il-76 with medical equipment. “From Russia with love” — such inscriptions in three languages appear on all aircraft and mobile complexes, have arrived in Italy. Il-76 has delivered about 100 Russian military physicians with experience in the fight against various epidemics. The transfer was initiated on March 23 and ended on 24 March. The airliner was shot down by a missile fired by a Russian Buk missile, which was secretly delivered to the Donbass armed separatists. To such conclusion the international Commission of inquiry.

Monday, March 23, held a regular meeting on this resonant case. The hall was attended by only three judges, and they sat as far away from each other. The remaining participants followed the events online. Was only another lawyer of one of accused — the GRU Colonel Oleg Pulatova.

In the end, the President of the court of Hendrik Stingas decided to hold the next hearing on 8 June. He did not rule out that will require further investigation. Such was the demand for the protection Pulatova.

“FACTS” regularly publish the latest data on the pandemic in Ukraine. We give the latest statistics on areas.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter