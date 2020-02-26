Trump wants to invite boxers fury and Wilder in the White house

US President, Donald trump has shared his impressions of the match between American DevTeam Wilder and Briton Tyson fury.

The battle for the title of world champion of the world Boxing Council (WBC), held on the night on February 23 in Las Vegas, ended with the victory fury by TKO in the seventh round.

“It was a great fight, two great boxers. Really very exciting. Maybe we should invite them to the White house,” trump said in a video posted on Twitter of Michael Havera, reports BAGNET.