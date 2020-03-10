Trump will not come to Putin on 9 May at the White house called the cause

US President, Donald trump will arrive in Russia at the military parade in honor of victory Day on 9 may. The White house confirmed that the invitation from the Russians, but have to be rejected.

Representatives of the trump recalled that the President had expressed doubts that it will be able to come to the parade because it will be busy campaigning in the United States. It is reported by Voice of America.

Recall that in the Kremlin, despite the failure of the trump, still waiting for the U.S. delegation to the high level or senior representative from the United States.

In addition to trump, the invitation to come to Moscow, he was Prime Minister of great Britain, Boris Johnson. Confirmed the visit to Russia the UN Secretary General, the President of France Emmanuel macron, the leaders of the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

Photo Of Donald J. Trump/Facebook

