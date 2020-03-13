Tsarsko Selo vs Slavia Sofia live streaming free for the 1 Liga Bulgaria

Tsarsko Selo vs Slavia. Forecast for the match of the championship of Bulgaria (March 13, 2020)

In the 25th round of the championship of Bulgaria “Tsarsko Selo” and “Slavia” will meet on March 13. We have prepared our forecast. Guests win four games in a row. Will it be possible to extend the series?

Tsarsko Selo

“Tsarsko Selo” is currently at the 11th position with 22 points in the asset. Recently, the club has shown not the best result, alternating wins with defeats. In the last round, the team of Nikola Spasov was defeated by the Black Sea (0: 1), which ranks sixth. In their home territory, the game is developing with varying success.

The ranks of the team joined the former midfielder of the Trese young Leonardo Fioravanti .

Slavia

“Slavia” gained excellent shape, winning over four meetings. This allowed the “white avalanche” to rise to fifth place. In the previous fight, the wards of Zlatomir Zagorchich defeated the Plovdiv “Botev” (2: 1). Away “whites” also act excellently, winning in four oppositions in a row.

The team’s top scorer Galin Ivanov scored five goals this season. Goalkeeper George Georgiev left the team and moved to Levski.

Statistics

Tsarsko Selo lost in two of their last three matches.

“Slav” has not lost for seven meetings.

“Slavia” won in four guest matches in a row

Forecast

In our opinion, in this match, the guests have every chance to pick up three points in their favor. Over the course of seven meetings, “Slavia” has not been defeated, the away game is also developing excellently, in four matches in a row the “whites” confidently won. The hosts have recently acted not in the best way, and they are not fighting for the playoffs.

Our forecast is the victory of Slavia for 2.00 in BC Fonbet.