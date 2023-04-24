Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News

Spread the love

The host had been at the helm of his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” since 2016.

Tucker Carlson, an iconic Fox News anchor who hosted a much-watched evening show on America's favorite conservative channel, is stepping down with immediate effect, the channel announced Monday.< /p>

The resounding departure comes amid turmoil for Fox News, forced last week to agree to pay nearly $800 million to avoid an embarrassing lawsuit in defamation over his coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, Fox News said in a terse statement. We thank him for his services to the channel as a host and, before that, as a consultant, the channel adds.

Fox Corporation stock lost nearly 4% on Wall Street , in the afternoon.

Heading Tucker Carlson Tonightsince 2016, the 50-year-old had become one of the most influential voices in conservative America, accused by some of popularizing conspiratorial and racist theses.

His show Friday was the last, and it must be replaced on Monday on this strategic slot, at prime time, says the channel, owned by Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

Opposed to abortion, great defender of the right to bear arms, the presenter has never hesitated to expose his opinions in a program which claims, on its site, the sworn enemy of lies, promising to ask the questions you ask – and demand answers.

Despite the challenges, he was backed by Fox News at all costs. Until Monday. Fox News did not give a reason for Tucker Carlson's departure.

But a week ago, the channel had to sign a $787.5 million deal with electronic voting machine company Dominion to avoid a 2020 presidential libel suit.

The same evening, Tucker Carlson devoted his usual monologues to the Democrats, who would incite young people to violence, before conducting an interview with the boss of Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

At the time of Donald Trump's indictment, Tucker Carlson denounced a political purge, dropping this sentence: this is probably not the best time to separate yourself from your [assault rifle] AR-15.

Fox News, launched in 1996 to compete with CNN, remains firmly in first place on cable in terms of ratings ;audience.

Chance of the calendar? CNN also announced on Monday that it is parting ways with one of its star presenters, Don Lemon. The latter had sparked controversy by suggesting that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, was on the comeback.