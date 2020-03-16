Turkey and Russia held their first joint patrol in Idlib

Turkish and Russian troops on Sunday, March 15, conducted the first joint patrol of the highway M-4 in Syrian Idlib in the framework of agreements between the leaders of Russia and Turkey achieved on March 5 in Moscow. About it reports DW.

The organization carries out joint patrolling of the Russian-Turkish coordination center. The joint patrol began to move on the highway M-4 from the village Trumba (two kilometers West of Sarakibe).

While on patrol, says the defense Ministry, the rebels, supported by Turkey, carried out a series of “provocations” under the guise of “human shield” of civilians, among whom were women and children. But the Ministry of defence of Turkey in the notification of the beginning of joint patrols did not mention any provocations.

Joint patrols should protect the movement of civilians strategic highway M-4 (Latakia-Aleppo) and become a guarantee of non-resumption of hostilities in the region.