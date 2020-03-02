Turkey announced a new military operation in Syria

Sunday, March 1, the Minister of national defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar announced a military operation in Syria under the name of “the Shield spring.” It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition “Anadolu”.

The Minister said that the military operation is a response to the strike by Syrian government forces on members of the Armed forces of Turkey in Idlib province.

“Turkey is not the intention of armed conflict with Russia in Syria. Our task is to prevent crimes of the Assad regime, the elimination of radicalization and the prevention of migration. Turkey based on the law of self-defence. Our goal are the only supporters of Assad, attacking at Turkish military,” he said.

With the start of the operation they destroyed 8 helicopters, 103 tanks, 72 artillery and howitzers, 3 air defense system, 1 drone, and was also neutralized 2212 soldier of the Assad regime.