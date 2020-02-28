Turkey attacked the Syrian army in Idlib: the network posted a powerful video

Turkish mass media published a video of the attacks of the army of Erdogan in the Syrian government forces supported by Russia, in the province of Idlib.

“Visiting the Russian group can already fly to Syria and take back their homeland compatriots. The work is much…” — writes the blogger Vitauskas, who published the video on his Twitter.

Turkish news Agency “Anadolu” has published the full version of the attacks of the Turkish army of Assad and Putin’s “atomatom” in Idlib. In General, the visiting Russian group can already fly to Syria and take back their homeland compatriots. The work is much…

In full: https://t.co/MRwGg4Flf9 pic.twitter.com/gxYhCYnIs3 — Vιtαuskαs (@_Vitauskas_A_) February 28, 2020

As previously reported “FACTS”, during the fighting in Syria has killed about thirty of the Turkish military, many were wounded.

