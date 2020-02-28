Turkey attacked the Syrian army in Idlib: the network posted a powerful video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Турция атаковала сирийскую армию в Идлибе: в сеть выложили мощное видео

Turkish mass media published a video of the attacks of the army of Erdogan in the Syrian government forces supported by Russia, in the province of Idlib.

“Visiting the Russian group can already fly to Syria and take back their homeland compatriots. The work is much…” — writes the blogger Vitauskas, who published the video on his Twitter.

As previously reported “FACTS”, during the fighting in Syria has killed about thirty of the Turkish military, many were wounded.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article