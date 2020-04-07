Turkey believes lemons a strategic commodity

Turkey took control of the export of lemons on the background of growing domestic demand due to pandemic coronavirus.

It is reported by the Turkish state Anadolu news Agency.

Restrictions will apply from Tuesday until the end of August.

Lemons are used to prepare traditional Turkish Cologne. Some brands have a fairly high alcohol content (80%), and they can serve as a disinfectant, leading to sales growth in the conditions of a pandemic.

Lemons that are rich source of vitamin C, consume to boost immunity. The price of lemon increased sharply since the beginning of the outbreak.

Turkey has also restricted the export of medical equipment such as ventilators and protective clothing.

To date, the country has registered 30 of 217 cases of coronavirus, and the number of deaths is 649 people.