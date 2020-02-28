Turkey has started to “supply” Europe with millions of refugees

Hundreds of migrants on 28 February moved through the North-West of Turkey to its borders with Greece and Bulgaria, Turkish media reports, after a senior official said that Ankara would no longer keep on the border of Syrian refugees trying to reach Europe.

About it reports Reuters.

In the night of Friday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in the Syrian province of Idlib as a result of air strikes by the army of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian troops.

Subsequently, a Turkish official told Reuters that the Turkish police, coast guard and border guards received the order to cease to interfere with the transition of refugees across land and sea borders in Europe in anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from Idlib.

Demiroren news Agency reported that the group, which started about midnight to go to the borders between the two countries of the European Union and the Turkish province of Edirne, was about 300 migrants, including women and children.

The Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Moroccans were among those who were part of this group.

The report said that the workers also gathered in the Western Turkish coastal area ivedik in the province of Canakkale to cross by boat to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Reuters was unable to independently verify who these people are and where they’re going. Videos with migrants, which broadcast Pro-government Turkish TV channels, also failed to quickly check.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to open the gates to migrants to move to Europe. If he does, it will cancel the promise of Turkish EU made in 2016, and could involve the Western States in a confrontation in Idlib.

About one million civilians moved to the Turkish border since December, when the Russian-backed Syrian government forces seized territory from Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.

Turkish broadcaster NTV showed dozens of people walking through the fields with backpacks, and noted that refugees tried to cross the border with Bulgaria at Kapikule, but they are not missed.

It is also said that this group of migrants passed through the fields to get to the border crossing Pazarkule in Greece, but it is unclear what happened to them afterwards.