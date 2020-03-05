Turkey intends to flood Europe with refugees from Syria

The Turkish side will send to the border with Greece, a thousand special police to prevent the return of refugees after the opening of their borders with the EU.

This was announced by the Minister of internal Affairs of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu, reports Bloomberg.

According to him, the clashes on the border with the Greek guards, three people were killed and 164 wounded.

“They tried to push 4900 refugees back to Turkey,” said Soylu.

He also noted that more than 139 thousand refugees have crossed the 200-kilometer land border between Turkey and Greece.

On March 4, the Turkish side reported that Greek police shot and killed one migrant worker and injured five people when they tried to cross the border.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that “millions” of migrants and refugees will soon go to Europe. Turkey cannot cope with a new wave of refugees following the escalation of the Syrian conflict. Then Edrogan opened the borders to Europe for them.

On 1 March, the Greek police used water cannons and tear gas against the migrants from Turkey. The refugees pelted police with stones and other objects. In a clash on the border on the Evros river, is closed from February 28, one policeman was injured.

On March 3 it was also reported that Greek coast guard was shot in the sea near the boats with migrants to avoid crossing the border. Migrants from another boat off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos, angry locals met shouting “Go away!”.