Turkey introduces visa-free regime for the Schengen countries

Турция вводит безвизовый режим для стран шенгенской зоны

The official representative the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Turkey Hami Aksoy said that the country since March 2, will operate a visa-free regime for citizens of several European countries. About it reports the edition Sabah.

It is noted that the changes will affect residents of Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and the UK.

Now the citizens of these countries will be able to arrive on the territory of the Republic of 90 days in any 180 day period.

At present, most of the European countries and Turkey require visas.

