Turkey is preparing a massive Amnesty for coronavirus

The ruling party (AKP) of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had proposed a bill which provides for the release under house arrest for about 45 thousand prisoners. At this step, the authorities went because of the risk of the spread of coronavirus in prison, reports Reuters.

Another bill sent to Parliament, provides for the release of approximately 45 thousand prisoners on a regular basis.

Entitled to relief will receive the prisoners who have served half of his term. Not released those convicted of terrorism or drug offences, sexual offences, murder and violence against women.

To go home can and prisoners older than 65 years and for women caring for children under the age of six years.

In the prisons of Turkey, there are about 300 thousand prisoners. The government is working on reforms to ease the pressure on the prison system. At the same time, human rights organizations warn that it is difficult to find a better place for the spread of coronavirus than prison.

In less than three weeks after the registration of the first case, the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Turkey has risen to 10 827. In the country killed 168 people.