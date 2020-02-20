Turkey launched an offensive in Syria: first details (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Турция начала наступление в Сирии: первые подробности (видео)

Turkish army in Idlib province began fighting against the regime ruling in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad. .

As reported by “European truth”, Turkish troops carried out an operation with forces of the Syrian opposition. M60 tanks moving in Nairoba, is the firing of artillery. At the same time, aircraft of the regime of Bashar al-Asda and Russian planes continue to attack the nearby city.

.

Photo: Julian Turnip.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
