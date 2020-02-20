Turkey launched an offensive in Syria: first details (video)

Turkish army in Idlib province began fighting against the regime ruling in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad. .

As reported by “European truth”, Turkish troops carried out an operation with forces of the Syrian opposition. M60 tanks moving in Nairoba, is the firing of artillery. At the same time, aircraft of the regime of Bashar al-Asda and Russian planes continue to attack the nearby city.

Turkish special forces launched an operation to recapture the town or al-Nairab near Saraqeb, Idlib. The operation is supported by Turkish MRLS fire. A Russian drone was downed, possibly again by Turkish special forces using MANPADs. pic.twitter.com/X7iOP3a7XV — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) February 20, 2020

.

Photo: Julian Turnip.

