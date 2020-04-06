Turkey reduces military operations in Syria

Turkey minimizes the movement of its troops in the area of operations in neighboring Syria in connection with the increase in the number of infected and dead from coronavirus among Turkish citizens. This was stated by the Ministry of defence of the country on Sunday, according to Reuters.

“Troops stationed in Syria, will now enter and exit areas of the operation only with the permission of the head of the army. Thus, the movement of personnel and troops reduced to the minimum if only it is not necessary”, – stated in the message of the Ministry.

Ankara supports the Syrian rebels in the northwestern region of Idlib, where at the beginning of this year started deployment of Turkish troops. The fighting subsided after a month ago, Turkey agreed to a cease-fire with Russia, which supports Syrian government forces.

Turkish military control of the Syrian border areas to the East of Idlib. The Ministry of defence has established a new unit to combat the spread of coronavirus. Turkish physicians were sent to areas of operations for training associated with severe respiratory diseases.

According to the Minister of health Fahrettin Koch, the number of deaths in Turkey from the disease COVID-19 in the last 24 hours has increased by 73 people – to 574, while the number of new confirmed cases – at 3135 people, up to 27 thousand

We note that Turkey ranks ninth in the world in the incidence of coronavirus.