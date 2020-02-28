Turkey retaliated for the deaths of their soldiers in Syria

The Turkish army retaliated to the forces of Bashar al-Assad in Idlib in retaliation for the deaths of more than three dozen Turkish soldiers in the Syrian province. About this informed the head of Department on public relations of presidential administration of Turkey, the Altun Fahrettin, reports Anadolu.

“Known targets of the regime (Assad – ed.) is affected and will continue to be subjected to bombardment from air and land,” said Altun.

He urged parties to the Astana process to perform the duties assigned to the entire international community “to stop the crimes of the Syrian regime.”

The United States on Thursday, 27 February, demanded that the Syrian regime and its ally Russia stopped its “vile” operation in Idlib province, reports Arab News.

“We support our NATO ally Turkey and continue to call for an immediate end to this disgusting attack by the regime of Assad, Russia and the forces supported by Iran,” said the spokesman.

According to him, Washington is considering options for how “best to support Turkey in this crisis.”

According to the newspaper, Turkey neutralized 1709 elements of the Syrian regime in Idlib.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the introduction of martial law in the country after several dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib by Syrian army of Bashar al-Assad and troops of the Russian Federation.