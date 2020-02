Wednesday, February 26, in the East of Turkey was recorded aftershocks of magnitude 5.0. It is reported by the European Mediterranean seismological centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred around 23.00 local time (01.00 CET) 40 km to the East of Malatya. Experts have established that its center was located at a depth of 10 km.

Data on victims and destructions has not yet been.