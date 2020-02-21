Turkey sent in Idlib, the convoy of vehicles and trucks with ammunition

Turkey has deployed to Syria many kilometers convoy of military equipment and trucks. It is reported TASS with reference to head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev.

According to Zhuravleva, the highways to the North of Idlib, are working in normal mode. This allowed to throw the territory of the zone of de-escalation by Turkey and long columns of military equipment, and also trucks with ammunition and supplies.

Earlier the Minister of defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, said that Turkey does not intend to enter into a military conflict with Russia in Idlib.

